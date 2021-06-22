Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,385. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

