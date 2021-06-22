Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,485 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.74. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

