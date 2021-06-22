Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,035 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 112,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,264,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 41,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000.

HYG stock opened at $87.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $87.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

