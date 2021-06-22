Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $352,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 81.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $547.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $538.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $409.17 and a 52 week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.05, for a total transaction of $2,393,885.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,193 shares of company stock worth $45,142,651. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

