Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $13.84 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for 3.8% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $13,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.36. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.