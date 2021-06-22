Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NextEra Energy by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

