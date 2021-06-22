Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,520 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.91.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.19. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

