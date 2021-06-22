Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.89. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $90.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Hess by 8.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 202,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 346.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,422,000 after buying an additional 147,497 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 1,920.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after buying an additional 398,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 399,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,247,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

