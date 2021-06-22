Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 225.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.35% of Hercules Capital worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 19,956 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 51,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $17.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 113.37%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

