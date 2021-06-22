Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5383 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

