Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.27 ($117.96).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.24 ($104.99) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €94.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

