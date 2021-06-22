Helpico Trading Down 38.4% Over Last Week (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market cap of $699.61 and $92.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Helpico has traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00111783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00154975 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000170 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.89 or 0.98511036 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. The official website for Helpico is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

