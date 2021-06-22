HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $282.44 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $282.44 million and $71,069.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002494 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006189 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003425 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032693 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000974 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00050245 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00039691 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

