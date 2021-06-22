Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.05 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

