Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

HCSG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.76. 35,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,661. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.