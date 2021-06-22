Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 215,282 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 78,853 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.8% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.0% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 188,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

