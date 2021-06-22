Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $8.62 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,801 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $156,026,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after acquiring an additional 56,531 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.34.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ opened at $178.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.