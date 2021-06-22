Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.53 Million Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 416.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,759 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 45,849 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after buying an additional 127,768 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In related news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares in the company, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

