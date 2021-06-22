Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.03 Million Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 902.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of MicroStrategy worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,630,000 after purchasing an additional 702,878 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,647,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,540,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the period. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $439.25.

MSTR stock opened at $583.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.71. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.