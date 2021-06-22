Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get NightDragon Acquisition alerts:

NightDragon Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for NightDragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightDragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.