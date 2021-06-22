Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Position in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of SVFAU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.34.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

