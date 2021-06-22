Head-To-Head Comparison: CarLotz (LOTZ) versus Its Rivals

CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ) is one of 30 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CarLotz to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarLotz and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million -$3.54 million -2.58 CarLotz Competitors $6.21 billion $169.27 million 3.71

CarLotz’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CarLotz and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00 CarLotz Competitors 225 1114 1348 47 2.45

CarLotz currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.04%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 8.02%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarLotz is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15% CarLotz Competitors 3.52% 134.55% 5.36%

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz’s rivals have a beta of 4.00, indicating that their average share price is 300% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarLotz rivals beat CarLotz on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

