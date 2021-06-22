Head-To-Head Comparison: Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) versus Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vipshop alerts:

This table compares Vipshop and Betterware de Mexico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.07% 21.64% 11.27% Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vipshop and Betterware de Mexico’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $15.61 billion 0.77 $905.28 million $1.19 14.83 Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 4.55 $15.87 million $0.47 90.02

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Vipshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Betterware de Mexico, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vipshop and Betterware de Mexico, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 1 1 6 0 2.63 Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vipshop presently has a consensus target price of $29.56, suggesting a potential upside of 67.45%. Betterware de Mexico has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Vipshop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Betterware de Mexico.

Summary

Vipshop beats Betterware de Mexico on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men. It also provides handbags, which comprise purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for tennis, badminton, soccer, swimming, and other sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and small household appliances; and consumer electronic products. Further, it provides designer apparel, footwear, and accessories; food and snacks, beverages, health supplements; home appliances; beauty products, fresh produce, and pet goods; and internet finance services, which comprise consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. The company offers its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Additionally, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.