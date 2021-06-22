HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will announce sales of $13.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.49 billion and the highest is $13.87 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $55.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $58.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $58.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.61. 20,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $217.36. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after buying an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

