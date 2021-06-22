Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.98. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $40.41, with a volume of 2,787 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 2,486 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $119,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

