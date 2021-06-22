Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,077 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCM. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,470,129 shares of company stock valued at $387,947,259 over the last 90 days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

