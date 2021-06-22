Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 209 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after purchasing an additional 640,255 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.73%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

