Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,297 Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

