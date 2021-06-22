Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% during the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

