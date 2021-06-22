Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 1,085.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 316.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,030,316.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $873,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.