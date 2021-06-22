Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 791 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of URBN opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

