Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will report sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.57 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

HBI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 96,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,816,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 148,704 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 966,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,020,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 262,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

