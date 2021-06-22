GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $528,193.00

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $528,193.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

