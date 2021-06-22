Gulden (NLG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $125,904.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Gulden has a market cap of $12.61 million and approximately $125,904.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00372948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 547,438,105 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

