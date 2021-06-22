Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.19. 342,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $91.76 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.46.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

