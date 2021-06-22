GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GT Biopharma stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

