Grumpy.finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $68,173.00 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 53% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $68,173.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019624 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.02 or 0.00637099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00076968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,355.77 or 0.07214973 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Profile

Grumpy.finance is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,648,767,185,412 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.