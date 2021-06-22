Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.22 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market cap of $21.22 million and $4.20 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,296.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,868.35 or 0.05969785 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.01338785 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.55 or 0.00366025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00115428 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.40 or 0.00640315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.72 or 0.00363361 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039663 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 76,439,220 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

