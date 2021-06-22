Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.46 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $118.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.00 million and the lowest is $116.92 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $487.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $474.15 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $484.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.74. 1,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

