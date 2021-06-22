Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.01. Approximately 23,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 21,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

GTBAF has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from $22.75 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

