Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 11,810 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,810 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,027 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $475.93 million, a PE ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.02. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. Resources Connection had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.49 million. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

