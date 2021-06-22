Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Neenah were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,763,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,013,000 after acquiring an additional 122,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,883,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,178,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 86,022.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 424,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 424,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neenah by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neenah by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 57,291 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NP opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $853.43 million, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.53. Neenah, Inc. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

