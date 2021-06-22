Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 107,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. The stock has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $199.47 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.93.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.41.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

