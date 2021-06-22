Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 4.0% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $233.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.