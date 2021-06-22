Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

GFTU has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital upped their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 932.78 ($12.19).

Shares of GFTU stock traded up GBX 54 ($0.71) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,179 ($15.40). The company had a trading volume of 339,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,446. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 612 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The company has a market cap of £2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other Grafton Group news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,198 ($15.65), for a total value of £2,156,400 ($2,817,350.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,400 shares of company stock worth $249,040,764.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

