GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

