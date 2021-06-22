Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 506,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Graco were worth $36,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.48 and a 12-month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

