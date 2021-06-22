Gossip Coin (GOSS) Market Cap Tops $13,624.64

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Gossip Coin has traded down 42% against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $13,624.64 and approximately $26.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

