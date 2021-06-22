Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,565.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,357. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

