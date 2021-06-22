GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GMS opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 50,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 176,210 shares of company stock worth $7,359,426 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.