GMS (GMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of GMS opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 2.11. GMS has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $47.11.
GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.
GMS Company Profile
GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
